Shropshire FA announces partnership with Sustainable Leaders in Sport (SLiS) to champion a greener future for grassroots football

The collaboration will give local clubs access to tailored resources and tools to become more sustainable, resilient and future-ready, reinforcing Shropshire FA’s commitment to supporting the grassroots game both on and off the pitch.

No Club Too Small – Start Your Green Journey

Through SLiS, clubs can choose from two easy starting points:

DIY Resource Pack – a hands-on starter kit packed with guidance, checklists and ideas for clubs taking their first steps.

Sustainability Pathway – an online tool that helps clubs plan and track their sustainability progress, including the full Resource Pack plus structured support and guidance.

A Partnership Built for Impact

Many grassroots clubs want to be more sustainable – but face challenges with time, budget and expertise.

SLiS addresses these barriers by being:

Practical & affordable - designed for real grassroots needs

Cost-saving - reduce energy and water bills over time

Future-proofing - build long-term climate resilience

Connected - join a growing movement alongside professional clubs and organisations

Andy Weston, CEO of Shropshire FA, said: "Grassroots football is at the heart of our communities, and we have a responsibility to make sure it thrives for generations to come. Partnering with SLiS gives our clubs the tools, knowledge and confidence to make a real difference, both on the pitch and for the planet."

Dr Mandy Stoker, Co-Founder of Sustainable Leaders in Sport, added: "We are delighted to work with Shropshire FA to bring sustainability within reach for every club, no matter their size or starting point. Together, we can make practical changes that add up to a lasting legacy for sport and the environment."

SLiS is simple to start, easy to follow, and designed for real-world impact – helping clubs, communities and the planet move towards a greener game.

For further information, visit: sustainableleadersinsport.co.uk/shropshire-fa/