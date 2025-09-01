Shrewsbury man running 12 hour challenge for MND Association

Graham Berry and friends Ben Harrison, Rob Sutcliffe, David Young, Mike Binder and Phil Collier to name a few will be running the Warriors Ultramarathon in support of the Motor Neurone Disease (MND) Association, spurred on by thoughts of rugby league player Rob Burrow and his beautiful family along with Graham’s personal friends Nick Deane and Carol Jones who have all been affected by MND.The team who undertook a similar challenge this time last year are fans of various rugby league clubs including Wigan Warriors, Leeds Rhinos and Warrington Wolves but they’re all in together for the cause as part of the rugby league family.

The 53-year-old from Shrewsbury who is originally from Wigan is hoping to raise £27,777 by completing the gruelling challenge on September 19 (subject to Super League fixtures confirmation but will be between 18th and 21st in any case) by running the 620 metre loop of the stadium for a massive 12 hours on the day that Graham’s beloved Wigan Warriors take on Rob Burrow’s Leeds Rhinos in the final round of the regular Super League season.

Graham began running for the MND Association following Rob’s diagnosis with MND in 2019 and was motivated by Kevin Sinfield undergoing his first 7 in 7 challenge. This will be Graham’s fourth ultramarathon for the Association, having undertaken the same challenge last year, completing 109 laps of the stadium and running a massive 68km on the same 620 metre loop for 12 hours. For the corresponding fixture in 2023, Graham ran a mind-numbing 150km over two days from Wigan to Leeds via the Leeds-Liverpool Canal. Graham has also run all three Rob Burrow Leeds Marathons which have been held so far for the MND Association, plus the London Marathon and he hosts the annual MND Association Rugby League Jersey Day campaign on June 21, Global MND Awareness Day.

Since Rob was diagnosed with MND, Graham has been affected on a personal level by this cruel disease not once but twice. Graham’s good friend and running buddy from the Shropshire Shufflers running club Nick Deane was diagnosed with MND two years ago and another of his close friends, Steve Jones has recently lost his wife Carol to MND so now he has more motivation than ever to pull on his running shoes and keep banging the drum.

Graham running the 2025 Leeds Marathon with Rob Burrow’s widow, Lindsey. Picture: Graham Berry

Graham can be contacted on 07415 179935 by email grahamberry72@gmail.com or via Instagram at @runnergraham72

He said: “There is no cure for MND and it’s a cruel and fatal disease – we have to find a cure! I can’t wait to run this year’s Warriors Ultra, it’s going to be fantastic and I want to thank everyone who’s supported us. I will continue to run for the MND Association and for those who can’t run as there’s no finish line until there’s a cure”

The MND Association is the leading charity in England, Wales and Northern Ireland focused on improving access to care, research and campaigning for those people living with or affected by MND.

The money Graham and the team raise on September 19 will help the charity continue its work.

MND is a fatal, rapidly progressing disease which affects the brain and spinal cord. It attacks the nerves that control movement and eventually leaves people unable to move, communicate or breathe. It kills a third of people within a year of diagnosis and half within two years. There is no cure.

To support Graham’s fundraising efforts please visit justgiving.com/fundraising/robburrow7