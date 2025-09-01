Postcard collector to bring Telford’s past to life at club's meeting
Telford Stamp and Card Club is hosting well-known local postcard collector Ray Farlow to show historical postcards of Telford and the surrounding area. They will show many interesting views of the area before Telford and going back to the early last century.
By contributor Richard Camp
The meeting will be in the Belmont Community Hall at the far end of the Tan Bank Car Park, Wellington on Monday, September 8, from 7.30pm to 9.30pm. Entry is free and visitors will be welcome.
Any enquiries to club chairman Richard Camp on 01952 405458.