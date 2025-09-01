Firefly to host Steve Gunn and special guest James Elkington

Steve Gunn's artistic journey spans nearly fifteen years, earning acclaim through solo, duo, and ensemble recordings with labels like Matador, Three Lobed Recordings, Paradise of Bachelors, and RVNG. His work is celebrated for its adventurous songwriting and virtuoso guitar craftsmanship, where subtle interweaving of traditional American song structures with raga-inspired textures creates a distinct, immersive sonic experience.

Providing support is James Elkington, a British-born, Chicago-based guitarist whose collaborations with Jeff Tweedy and Joan Shelley have cemented his reputation. His latest project, Me Neither, sees Elkington abandon structured solo guitar albums in favour of daily improvisations, blending looping melodies, environmental soundscapes, and ambient layering into a haunting, dreamlike musical journey. Notably, the album features a poignant rendition of ABBA’s “The Winner Takes It All”.

Tickets for the event are priced at approximately £13 (subject to venue levy) and are already available through Tickets Telford and Ents24. Please note that Firefly is housed in the historic Old Oakengates Market Hall on the first floor, accessible only by stairs, visit: ticketstelford.com.

At the Firefly, Telford October 2025. Credit: Tommy De Nys

This show forms part of Steve Gunn’s UK tour, with preceding performances in London, Glasgow, and York, and a continuing journey through Sweden and beyond.

Local music fans can look forward to an evening blending the introspective, exploratory flair of both artists—one weaving intricate solo compositions, the other layering ambient textures for a profound, shared musical voyage.

Steve Gunn. Credit: Tommy De Nys