Crosstalk: Childlike faith

Thinking of how God's Love can be described as mother-love, and Jesus's instruction that we should all believe like a child, a recent family story came to mind.

My three-year-old grandson was told that his nanna was ill and his mummy needed to leave him with daddy for a couple of nights. He said "Okay Mummy, you go and see, and when you've made Nanna better come home to us."

He had no doubt that his mummy could make things better, she gave the best cuddles, answered all his questions, and is a constant in his life.

My mum could always comfort me with wise words or just a kind attentive ear for my troubles. Her memory still can. Jesus said pray to a God you could call "Daddy". The formal "Our Father" is better translated to "Dad" or "Poppa". Unlike earthly parents His love is perfect. Not everyone has a mummy like my grandson has, but everyone has an invitation to be a Child of God. The comfort of that love, care, and wisdom is there for everyone to turn to.

Rob Leighton

Belle Vue Methodist Church, Shrewsbury