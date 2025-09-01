Coffee morning at Ludlow Racecourse celebrates National Racehorse Week

Guests enjoyed delicious homemade cakes and coffee before heading to the paddock, where they met two much-loved equine stars: First Fandango, the Retraining of Racehorses (RoR) Ambassador for the course, and Windsor Blue, the Ludlow Racecourse Racing Club horse trained by Henry Daly. Windsor Blue looks set to give club members an exciting season ahead as she prepares for her hurdling debut.

Also present on the day were Racing Welfare and Hopton Rehab & Rehabilitation, who hosted information stands and chatted to visitors about the valuable work they do within the racing and wider community. Their presence added further interest to a hugely enjoyable morning at the racecourse.

Windsor Blue enjoyed meeting everyone at the coffee morning. Picture: Ludlow Racecourse

Racegoers can look forward to the return of racing at Ludlow on Wednesday, October 8, with the popular Ludlow Brewery Day. Another highlight of the season will be Farmers Day on Thursday, November 6, now in its third year. The day promises to be a fantastic occasion, featuring panelist discussions about the future of the family farm with well known faces from the agricultural industry.

More information can be found online at: ludlowracecourse.co.uk