All eyes on the prize at charity bingo night

Specsavers at 10 Bull Ring hosted the charity bingo night on Wednesday, August 27, at Burway Bowling Club, with doors opening at 7pm for six games of bingo. All the money raised was donated to Breast Cancer Now, a charity working to change the lives of people affected by breast cancer through dedicated support and research.

Prizes for the winners of each bingo game and the raffle were donated by generous local businesses, including Bodenhams, Ludlow Brewery, Sourced Pizza, Bill’s Kitchen, Ludlow Food Festival, Kington Show, Pitter Potter, Chutneys, Vaughans, Jup Jup, The Sidings Hereford, Hereford Football Club and Ludlow Rugby Club.

Bingo event hosted by Specsavers

"We were thrilled to be able to support a brilliant charity by putting on a fantastic night of entertainment," says Specsavers Ludlow store director, Sophie Wragg. "We had a full house, with 100 people joining in the fun to raise money for Breast Cancer Now, which is a charity that means a lot to our team."

Samantha Walters, optical assistant, adds: "We’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who helped us to reach such a fantastic fundraising total, as well as to the local businesses who kindly donated prizes. We’re really grateful to be part of such an amazing community in Ludlow."

Breast Cancer Now is a registered charity that provides support for people with breast cancer, as well as raising awareness and working with researchers to build a brighter future for those affected. To find out more, visit breastcancernow.org