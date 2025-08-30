Discover hidden treasures and new adventures at Shropshire’s annual stamp and postcard fair

For those with old and mysterious collections gathering dust, expert dealers at the fair, including Andy Neal (Philatelic Consultant to Halls and SPS Committee member), will offer free valuations and advice. You might uncover hidden gems, potentially worth significant sums, or simply gain peace of mind about what your collection is worth. This is a chance for Shropshire families to explore the history and potential value of their family heritage, preventing valuable items from being discarded.

If you're young (or young at heart) and considering a new hobby, starting a collection is easier than ever. Browse affordable stamps from around the world, meet passionate collectors, and find themes that spark interest, such as trains, wildlife, royalty, or space. It's presented as a perfect gift for curious kids and a screen-free way to explore history, geography, and culture.

The new location at Halls auctioneers, Battlefield provides easy car access from all directions and ample free on-site parking. Visitors will benefit from an accessible modern sales room with free WiFi and good lighting, and the Halls café will be open throughout the Fair. The Shropshire Philatelic Society, founded in 1947, holds its Annual Fair on the first Saturday in October, featuring dealers in stamps, postal history, and postcards. A Society stand will also offer informal advice on philatelic matters and details of their programme of events.

Curiosity is welcome! Come along and rediscover the world—one stamp at a time. For any questions or further information, please contact David Poynton (Hon.Sec.) on 01743 790120 or via email at d.j.poynton2@gmail.com