New lunch club for older people in Shrewsbury

A local charity for older people, Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin, is opening a new lunch club in partnership with The Meatball Shack on Whitchurch Road, Shrewsbury.

By contributor Stuart Cox
The club will meet on the second Wednesday of every month from 12.30pm – 2.30pm beginning Wednesday, September 10. 

The cost is just £8 for a main meal, dessert and glass of water. No membership is required but all lunches must be pre-booked and cancelled if you are unable to attend. 

Emma Wilde, Welbeing Services Manager at the charity, said: “Our lunch clubs give older people a chance to get out and meet people in their local area and to forge new friendships. The Meatball Shack is a lovely place with delicious food, and a welcoming atmosphere so please pop along.”

The Meatball Shack is run by husband-and-wife team Gee and Max.

“There’s something really special about sharing food - it brings people together,” said Max. “We are very pleased to be a partner of Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin, and we will work together to make everyone feel welcome and valued, especially those who might be feeling a bit lonely or disconnected.”

Owners of The Meatball Shack, Gee and Max, are looking forward to welcoming older people to the new Age UK STW lunch club. Picture: Age UK STW

For more information about the charity’s lunch clubs call 01743 233123 or email enquiries@ageukstw.org.uk

