Families are promised a day of fun in Wellington this weekend

Activities and entertainment will start at 10am at the NC United Football Ground in Tolkien Way, Wellington, and continue until 3pm.

“I am raising money for ‘Keep ’Em Warm 2025’, a local initiative to support the elderly in Telford. Our goal is to provide warm clothing and thoughtful gifts to help as many elderly people as possible stay cosy and cared for through the winter,” Dave explained.

“The day will be filled with fun activities for all ages, including the Flip the Clown Show, live music, bouncy castle and games, ice cream and burger vans, cake stall and much more,” he added.

In previous years, Dave has dedicated his fundraising efforts to children in hospital at Christmas. However, he has turned his focus to elderly people in 2025.

Parking at the event is £3, with walk-ins free of charge.