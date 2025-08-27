Shrewsbury Cricket Club bowled over by donation from Anwyl

Shrewsbury Cricket Club has been awarded £600 from the Love From Anwyl fund, which aims to support community projects close to the housebuilder’s Five Oaks development in Bicton Heath.

The donation will be used to support the club’s thriving junior programme by helping to fund updates to kit, ensuring young players have access to quality equipment and opportunities to develop their skills.

Georgia Thomas of Anwyl Homes at Shrewsbury Cricket Club with coach James Wojda and players Dexter, Sophia, Rafferty and Rueuben. Picture: Anwyl Homes

Head coach James Wojda said: “We’re really grateful for Anwyl’s support. The donation will help us continue growing our junior programme, which is at the heart of the club's values around long-term player development, and continue to develop future senior cricketers of Shrewsbury Cricket Club. It also means we can refresh some of our kit and keep providing a great experience for players and families. Support like this goes a long way in helping us remain a welcoming and well-equipped club for all.”

Phoebe Davies, head of regional marketing for Anwyl Homes, said: “Shrewsbury Cricket Club plays an important role in the local community, especially through its work with young people. We’re proud to contribute to its development and help ensure it continues to thrive as a sporting and social hub for the area.”

The Love From Anwyl Shrewsbury fund is a voluntary scheme connected to the 106 new homes Anwyl is building at Five Oaks, off Gains Park Way. The £5,000 fund is being shared among local good causes, with other beneficiaries including Lingen Davies Cancer Support, Woodfield & St George’s Parent, Teacher and Friends Association and Attingham Park.

It’s in addition to the wider community contributions Anwyl agreed to through the planning process, including around £613,000 for local schools and highways via the Community Infrastructure Levy and nearly £790,000 towards the North West Relief Road; a key piece of infrastructure for Shropshire.