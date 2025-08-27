Save money and reduce waste at the September Bridgnorth Repair Café

Local people can bring along small household electricals, clothing/textiles, jewellery, push bikes and general small/mechanical items and a group of skilled volunteers will do their best to fix them - for free!

The volunteers can fix items like lamps, vacuum cleaners, kettles, radios, clothing, bags, jewellery and soft toys. Clee Cycles will also be there to check bikes over and make repairs; where replacement bike parts are needed, the bike can be booked in for a future time at the Clee Cycles shop on Hollybush Road where the parts can be purchased and fitted. There is no need for repair cafe visitors to book in advance; just call in on 6th September with the item that needs repairing and enjoy a cuppa and a biscuit while you wait. Visitors can also chat to the fixing volunteers to learn how to repair the item themself in future.

Bridgnorth repair café is run by a team of volunteers who would welcome additional help, particularly from people able to fix electrical, mechanical or wooden items, and also people skilled in repairing vacuum cleaners, jewellery and textiles. To register your interest in volunteering please email bridgnorthrepaircafe@gmail.com

Electrical repairs at the last Bridgnorth repair cafe. Picture: Lou Hudson

Fixing will be carried out free of charge by volunteers but any necessary parts for an item will need to be purchased by the visitor. Donations are also welcomed to support the running of future repair café events in the town. For safety reasons, the volunteers cannot fix microwaves, safety equipment or white goods.

Repair cafes have lots of benefits, including reducing the number of items going into landfill, sharing valuable repair skills that could otherwise be lost and saving people money because they need not buy a replacement item.

Visitors to Bridgnorth repair cafe