Bring, swap, smile: Community swap shop in Market Drayton

Do come and join us at Swap Shop on Saturday, 6 September at 10.30am in the Parish Rooms, Market Drayton. Just bring one or two items that you don't want or need, but are in good condition, and find several replacements that really appeal to you.

By contributor Elaine Cook
Published
Last updated

Bring your friends and family with you and enjoy a coffee and chat in friendly surroundings.

No need to bring any money with you as everything is free!

St Mary's Swap Shop
