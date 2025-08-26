Ukrainian town honours Shropshire humanitarian effort with flag presentation

The flag is special. It had been flying in the main square of Okhtyrka on the day the Russians (since departed) invaded the town in February 2022.

Despite the danger, the local priest managed to remove and hide the flag to save it from being destroyed.

Signing the flag in Church Stretton

Although the flag is a poignant gift, Paul and Phil believe it really belongs back with the people of Okhtyrka and plan to return it, with more humanitarian aid, in the near future.

lots of interest at the flag signing

Before doing so Paul said: "First we would like to do something very special. To show the people of Okhtyrka that they are not forgotten we would like to fill the flag with messages of support."

The first opportunity was on Sunday, 24 August 2025 in Church Stretton which fittingly was Ukraine's Independence Day. Paul and Phil intend to take the flag to various venues around Shropshire over the next few months.

Okhtyrka is in the Sumy Region of north-east Ukraine around 20 miles from the frontline. With a pre-war population of approximately 48,000 they stood in the way of the Russian army during the full-scale offensive in February 2022.

Filling up with messages of friendship and hope

Despite more than a month of intense fighting the Russians failed to fully occupy Okhtyrka but, nonetheless, it sustained significant damage with many lives lost due to the shelling.

The mayor of Okhtyrka said of that time “Our city was devastated, ravaged as an act of revenge for not letting the enemy through. The first shelling started on 25 February 2022. The Russian forces used cluster munitions against a kindergarten where many civilians were taking shelter. The next day the shelling intensified. Three thermobaric bombs were dropped on our city. The city shook and it seemed like there was no corner where anyone felt safe”.

Paul explained: "Like many villages, towns and cities along the 600+ mile frontline, Okhtyrka continues to be the target of aerial attacks especially from drones. Today the people of Okhtyrka stand defiant and they need to know they are not forgotten. The people of Okhtyrka need our help".

Okhtyrka

"It was an amazing day" said Paul. "In just a few hours hundreds of messages of friendship and hope were added to the flag and we are very grateful to our local community and visitors to the town for showing their support".

If you would like to know more or support us you can find further information (and a link to our Just Giving page) at: facebook.com/StrettonsUkraineReliefEffort/