Ludlow's Super Sunday - one year on

The Super Sunday is an initiative from the Town Regeneration Group, which evolved from the Ludlow Residents group, and is championed by Carmel Wilson and Tracey Richardson.

The first event attracted a crowd of enthusiastic volunteers, residents from across the town, who brought their cleaning kits and their smiles and who, in just a couple of hours, made a noticeable difference to the streets and shop fronts they tackled.

As part of the May Super Sunday event, some of the volunteers concentrated on smartening up the town’s flower box planters, replacing the plants and repainting the boxes which they continue to look after.

“It’s amazing how this group has grown and continues to grow and develop,” Carmel Wilson said. “The first core group is added to with different volunteers each time and the area they tackle just gets bigger each time too. We are delighted that for this Super Sunday, members of Ludlow Rotary will be joining the team.”

Tracey Richardson added: “We are enormously grateful to our amazing volunteers, but also for the support we receive from the Ludlow Chamber of Trade who produce the art work for us and help to promote each event.”

Ready and buzzin'! Photo: Phil White

The Super Sunday Clean Up team will gather at 11am for coffee at Taste@No1 before heading off to various parts of the town to wield their mops, brooms, dusters and weeding tools. Anyone who’s interested can just turn up and join in the fun or just do your bit and send us a picture!