Journey to homeownership made easy at Shropshire development

The five-star housebuilder’s Welshpool Road development has a variety of offers available for house hunters looking to acquire their first property.

The Archford style home, for example, is available with a £15,744 mortgage contribution to make the monthly repayments more manageable upon moving in.

The Archford show home at David Wilson Homes’ Rose Place development in Shropshire

This particular property has an open-plan kitchen-diner with French doors leading to the garden. The spacious lounge has plenty of room to enjoy cosy nights in, whilst a handy cloakroom provides further convenience on the ground floor.

Upstairs are two double bedrooms, one with en suite, and a single bedroom, and a family bathroom completes the home. For potential buyers looking for a quick move, the Archford is ready to move into by September.

Steve Barton, Senior Sales Manager at David Wilson Homes Mercia, said: “We are determined to make our homes accessible to a wide range of buyers. Whether you are a first-time buyer or a second stepper, we can offer something for everyone, and our moving schemes are designed to support you on your house hunting journey.

“We recommend anyone interested in the development and our first-time buyer homes to visit Rose Place and speak to our sales team about the available offers.”

Spacious living room in show home at Rose Place

Rose Place is located on Welshpool Road in Shrewsbury, with the nearby M54 taking commuters to Telford, Wolverhampton, Birmingham, Stafford and Stoke-on-Trent.

In just a 36-minute train journey, commuters can get from the heart of Shrewsbury to the centre of Wolverhampton, or they can utilise the M54 to drive the 37 miles from site to the city centre.

An abundance of green open space and wildlife friendly features are at the development, so residents can feed the ducks in the balancing pond or explore the community on a dog walk in a tranquil setting.

The kitchen in the show home of Rose Place in Shrewsbury

The development currently has a collection of two, three and four bedroom homes available from £245,000.

For details about the new homes being built in the area, call the sales team on 033 3355 8479 or visit the website.