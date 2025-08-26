Great success for Hadley Church Fete

Father Stuart said: “It was a great success, people came from all over the parish to enjoy the bouncy castle, the lucky dip, check out the fire engine from Wellington Fire Station, enjoy the entertainments provided by two fantastic local live bands, Project X and Wrekin Havok and a classical music duet, plus craft stalls both inside and outside the church.”

He went on to say: “And I understand that the hot food stall and the fresh cake stall did a roaring trade all day.

“In total we raised over £1,400 for church funds and I’d like to thank everyone who gave up their time, efforts and sponsorship to make this event possible.”

Father Stuart at the fete. Picture: M Scholes