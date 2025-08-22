From classroom to foster carer - why more teachers are becoming foster carers

Nicola, an ex-primary teacher and former Ofsted inspector, is one of them. After spending 20 years in education, she made the life-changing decision to become a foster carer with Nexus Fostering during the COVID-19 lockdown. “Coming from an education background, I had a large toolbox of skills to dip into that not all parents have,” Nicola explains. “You come across many different scenarios in your teaching career and develop strategies for dealing with them, which is really useful. The behaviours of some children in care are probably less challenging for a teacher, as we have already experienced these behaviours at school.”

Why teachers make exceptional foster carers, at Nexus Fostering we’ve found four key reasons why educators thrive in fostering roles:

They understand children deeply:

Teachers have day-to-day experience with children from diverse backgrounds, often supporting those with emotional or behavioural challenges. This helps them connect with foster children who may be facing trauma or developmental gaps. “It’s in my character to want to help children, that’s why I became a teacher in the first place,” says Nicola. “I love watching children develop. Working in schools, I saw how many needed extra support, and I wanted to help. Becoming a foster carer is an amazing thing to do. It can change the life path of a vulnerable child.”

They bring transferable skills:

Educators are trained to manage complex behaviour with calm, patience, and empathy, traits that are essential for fostering. Their communication and problem-solving skills help create safe, nurturing environments. “You learn to be resilient in teaching. That resilience transfers well to fostering,” says Nicola. “You’re prepared to try different approaches and keep showing up. And that consistency is exactly what these children need.”

They know how to navigate the education system:

Many children in care are behind academically due to disruption in their lives. Teachers can advocate powerfully for the support they need in school. Nicola regularly liaises with schools on behalf of the child in her care. “I know how to get the right support in place, whether that’s additional tutoring, EHCP assessments or even just helping teachers understand the impact of trauma on learning.”

They’re passionate about making a difference:

For teachers like Nicola, fostering is more than a role, it’s a calling. “The moment that child walks through your door, everything changes,” she reflects. “Watching them go from anxious and withdrawn to confident, capable and connected, that’s the real reward.”

Nicola former teacher now foster carer with Nexus Fostering

The role of support:

While Nicola brought valuable skills from her teaching background, she’s quick to credit Nexus Fostering for their role in her journey. “Nexus is totally invested in supporting carers,” she says. “They offer brilliant training, I’ve done programmes on ADHD, attachment, and Circles of Security. As a single parent, I also really value the self-care opportunities and being part of a network of other foster carers. Having people to talk to who understand what you’re going through makes such a difference.”

Interested in becoming a foster carer?

For Nicola and many others, fostering has brought incredible challenges, and even greater rewards. “It’s not about being perfect,” she says. “You won’t always respond instinctively. But just being there, showing up for that child every day, that’s what matters most. That’s what makes the difference.”

If you're a teacher or education professional who has ever thought about fostering, Nicola’s story is a powerful reminder: you already have what it takes. Join Nicola and many others who have made the leap from education to fostering. Start your fostering journey today: Contact Nexus Fostering on 0800 389 0143 | Nexus Fostering