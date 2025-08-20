Tesco provides free Welsh lessons to further enhance community engagement

The initiative is being run by Dysgu Cymraeg Ceredigion, Powys a Sir Gâr – a Welsh for Adults programme that offers Welsh language courses.

The course has already received an enthusiastic response from Tesco colleagues eager to learn, with the sessions developing their basic knowledge of the language while also expanding on it further.

The lessons further embed the superstore into the town, as the team does its part in keeping the language, culture, and history of the country alive and running.

Helen Vardy, community champion for the Tesco team, said: “I am so pleased to have been able to set these lessons up for the team.

“This is a great opportunity to embrace our local language and culture, and it’s been wonderful to see such enthusiasm from the team, who – thanks to this course – can now greet our customers with confidence in Welsh using phrases such as ‘Bore da’, “Prynhawn da’, and ‘Hwyl fawr’.”

The course at Aberystwyth’s Superstore comes as Welsh government has set a target of having one million Welsh speakers by 2050.

Dysgu Cymraeg Ceredigion, Powys a Sir Gâr translates as ‘Learn Welsh Ceredigion, Powys, and Carmarthenshire’. It is the Welsh for Adults programme, which delivers courses and classes all across the country.

Tesco stores across Wales have been working for many years to provide exceptional service to its customers whose first language is Welsh and who shop in our Welsh stores.

Tesco was the first supermarket to introduce a Welsh language option on self-service checkouts.

Tesco also has bilingual signage in its Welsh stores and provide bilingual language settings at all Tesco Bank ATMs in Wales to make shopping trips as easy as possible for every customer.

Claire De Silva, Head of Community at Tesco, said: “It’s inspiring to see our Aberystwyth colleagues taking steps to connect with their community through language.

“This initiative not only supports personal development but also strengthens our bond with customers.”

Tesco’s community programmes aim to bring colleagues and local people together through projects that make a positive difference. By supporting activities like this Welsh course, Tesco continues to encourage learning, inclusivity, and community spirit across its stores.