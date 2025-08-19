UK's biggest coding school gains DfE accreditation

SOC Alternative Education Provision is run by Wolverhampton-based School of Coding & AI - the UK’s largest coding and AI educator.

Its AEP offering is specifically created for students who have been permanently excluded from regular mainstream educational settings with a program designed to adapt to their specific requirements and circumstances.

Following an inspection by regulator Ofsted, SOC AEP has received recognition from the DfE, and now appears on the government’s Get Information About Schools (GIAS) site as an accredited provider.

Inspectors said founder Manny Athwal and the school leadership team had a “clear vision” to “support pupils who struggle in mainstream schools and require additional help, as well as

those with a strong interest in computer science, coding or artificial intelligence”.

They added: “The school has successfully built a knowledgeable and proficient teaching team to support pupils enrolled in the alternative provision.”

Heading the school is Director of Education and Quality Suki Gill, who has extensive expertise in her field.

Suki has an MSc in Computing and 11 years of experience as Head of Department, having worked across a spectrum of school environments, including grammar schools, independent, and boarding schools.

“DfE accreditation is a big milestone for us,” said Suki.

Suki Gill

“It proves we provide a quality education and put students at the heart of everything we do. It’s already having an impact. I thought we would probably need to wait until the start of the new school year in September to see the results, but we have already had a number of students join this summer.

“A big part of our AEP mission is working with students who’ve been excluded or disengaged from mainstream education. We have created an engaging, creative curriculum, which we are continually developing. There are, of course, the core subjects like English, maths, science, and humanities, but the hook is the tech - computer science, programming, games development, and more. We include opportunities like VR, games development, and 3D printing to engage our students.

“We are dedicated to assisting every student in reaching their full academic and personal potential by creating a supportive and inclusive learning environment. We exist to help children and adults build a better future.

“Our approach is student-centered, tailoring our programs to their specific needs. Our commitment includes providing high-quality education, encouraging lifelong learning, promoting inclusivity, and cultivating a strong sense of community.”