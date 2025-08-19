Telford housebuilder announces new homes and offers available

Barratt Homes is highlighting the homes at its sought-after development for would-be buyers who may be unaware of the opportunities available.

The Woodcote style home, for example, is a three-storey four-bedroom home that is perfect for larger families. A glazed bay in the lounge and dining area opens onto the garden and lets light flood in, making a great space for the whole family to gather and relax.

Typical garden at Barratt Homes' Scarlet View development

For a busy morning with many people coming and going, the kitchen has room for a handy breakfast area. Upstairs are two double bedrooms, a single bedroom and a bathroom. A spacious main bedroom, with en suite and dressing area, covers the second floor; a haven of relaxation and privacy.

The dining and family area in a show home at Scarlet View

Available with the Part Exchange scheme, house hunters can avoid the hassle of the property chain and completely eliminate estate agent fees.

Another of the available properties; the Ellerton, is a three bedroom home with a bright and practical design, ideal for modern family living.

There is a large open-plan kitchen, with ample dining space and French doors leading to the rear garden. Upstairs, the main bedroom has an en suite shower room, and there is a further double bedroom, a single bedroom and a family bathroom.

The Deposit Boost scheme is available with this home, which can boost a homebuyer's Deposit from 10% to 15% deposit. Saving them tens of thousands of pounds and also allowing them to get a more competitive mortgage rate to save thousands of pounds in interest.

Nicola Foster, Senior Sales Manager at Barratt Homes West Midlands, said: “We are eager to spread the word about the fantastic opportunities at Scarlet View, with its great location and an array of moving schemes and offers available.

“We want to make sure that everyone has the opportunity to learn about these opportunities to progress on the property ladder with us in Lawley.”

BWM - 001_Scarlet View - Street scene at Barratt Homes Shropshire development

Scarlet View, located on Proctor Avenue, is part of the charming Lawley Village in Telford. With easy access to the M54 and, from there, the M6 and A5, commuters can access several major towns and cities.

Lawley Village is a welcoming neighbourhood that offers everything that residents could need to enjoy day-to-day living. From shops and schools to community and family amenities, the village has been created to offer a comfortable lifestyle for residents.

The development currently has a range of three and four bedroom homes available from £279,995.

For further information about any nearby developments, contact the sales team on 0333 355 8475 or visit the Barratt Homes website.