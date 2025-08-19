Evans Aggregates supports local Community Award scheme

Evans Aggregates, located on the Maesbury Road Industrial Estate, has reaffirmed its dedication to community support through a £300 donation to the Community Award scheme administered by Oswestry Rural Parish Council.

The award honours former Rural Parish Councillors Tony Cheetham and Tony Milner for their dedicated community service. Established after Tony Cheetham’s passing in December 2018, the Community Service Award was renamed ‘The Tonys’ to recognise both men’s contributions to the wellbeing of residents and the wider environment.

The contribution from Evans Aggregates will provide valuable support for the Award scheme, which recognises and encourages grassroots initiatives, individual achievements, and collaborative projects that make a positive difference in Oswestry’s rural areas.

Councillor Martin Bennett Chair of Oswestry Rural Parish Council with Mark Lawrence from Evans Aggregates Oswestry

A representative from Evans Aggregates stated, “We are pleased to support this impactful initiative. Encouraging development within our operating communities reflects our core values, and it is our hope that this donation will stimulate further local engagement and innovation.”

Local Recognition of service to the community

The Parish Council will allocate the £300 donation towards funding the annual permanent award over several years, recognising individuals or organisations who have demonstrated exceptional service, originality, or beneficial impact within the parish. Each year the Council seeks nominations and residents are encouraged to propose candidates deserving of recognition under the award programme.

Oswestry Rural Parish Council expressed appreciation for Evans Aggregates’ generous support, noting that partnerships with local enterprises such as those based on the Maesbury Road Industrial Estate - including the proposed Innovations Park - are essential to cultivating a dynamic and supportive community. The Council anticipates further strengthening these partnerships as it revises its Strategic Plan for the coming three years.