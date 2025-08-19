Artists from across the UK unite for exhibition at Footprint Gallery

UNTHEMED is more than a display of artwork; it is an emotional journey. For some participating artists, this will be their first big exhibition. For others, it is a welcome return to creating, or an opportunity to introduce their work to new audiences and regions.

The exhibition is built around the personal stories of artists from across the country. While their narratives may vary, they are united by one universal language: creativity. Visitors are invited not only to view the artworks but to experience the emotions, inspirations, and individuality behind them.

A rich variety of genres and media will be on display, reflecting the unique voices of the artists: intricate stitching and textile art, experimental glazing techniques, jewellery as wearable art, deep explorations of human emotion, reflections on natural beauty and playful contrasts of texture, form, and colour.

Promotional poster for the exhibition and the list of exhibiting artists.

Together, these works are designed to spark curiosity, stir imagination, and warm the soul.

The exhibition promises some lovely surprises, big and small, to be revealed as the opening approaches. Set against the captivating backdrop of Jackfield and the Ironbridge Gorge, UNTHEMED offers the perfect reason to make a weekend of it, exploring art and landscape alike.

DM Artist Collective warmly invites art lovers, residents, and visitors from afar to join this celebration of creativity. For those who can’t make it this time, there will be more opportunities to experience the collective’s work in the future.

For more information, visit dmartistcollective.co.uk