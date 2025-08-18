Two friends to walk over 5,000 miles carrying 15kg to raise awareness of suicide prevention

The numbers behind their challenge are powerful:

5,475 miles represents the 5,475 people who take their own lives each year in England and Wales.

15kg symbolises the 15 lives lost every single day and the invisible weight of struggles many carry.

Completing 95 miles along the Norfolk coastal path

Their journey so far:

95 miles along the Norfolk Coast, joined by friends, which was documented in a short film.

62 miles on the Telford T50, with an extra 12 miles added.

A group total of 1,925 miles already completed.

Over £2,700 raised towards their goal of £5,475 – one pound for every life lost each year.

Together anything is possible

Upcoming challenges:

September: 120 miles along the Jurassic Coast in just three days.

The LM50

National Three Peaks Challenge.

Pembrokeshire Coast Path.

North Coast of Scotland.

Matt said: “To know that 15 people a day feel they have no other option but to end their life is heartbreaking. That number can’t continue to be so high. When I discovered CALM, I felt their message and approach was exactly what’s needed. This walk is our way of carrying those people with us, raising awareness, and hopefully helping others realise that support is out there.

"We also want to push ourselves beyond what we believe is possible. When you think you can’t continue, with the right support you often find that you can go further than you ever imagined. We hope our challenge demonstrates that even when things feel impossible, there’s always a way forward.”

The pair are urging the public to support their mission by donating, sharing their story, and encouraging conversations about suicide and mental health.

Donations can be made here: gofund.me/dcca4c92