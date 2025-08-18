Newport Music Club strikes a chord with 50th Anniversary Season

Jackfield Band originated as a Fife and Drum Band in 1893 and two years later converted to the more fashionable Brass Band. From 1901 onwards they started winning prizes, and bought a new set of silver-plated instruments; this time it was renamed as Jackfield Prize Silver Band. And they have continued to impress. In recent years they have represented the Midlands at national events, and also won many competitions along the way. Indeed they are Shropshire’s very own First Section Brass Band. See their website jackfieldband.org.uk.

Tickets are £15 for adults and £5 for children and students. Cash only please. They are available from ‘Bobby’s’ cafe in Newport, or at the field on the day.

Remember to bring your folding chairs or picnic blanket - and picnic if you wish. There will be a bar serving hot and cold drinks (alcoholic and non- alcoholic). Do not worry about the weather - if the forecast is looking wet, the concert will take place in the Hall.

Contact the Music Club at chairman@newportmusicclub.org or phone 07726 959233 to confirm the number of adults’ and children’s tickets you would like to reserve. To discover more visit our website newportmusicclub.org.

Venue: Edgmond Village Hall fields TF10 8HU