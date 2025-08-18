Market Drayton u3a gets ready for a new year

The u3a is an international movement for people who come together to continue their educational, social and creative interests in a friendly and informal environment. The organisation’s motto is: ‘learn, live, laugh.’

Market Drayton u3a has been running for 27 years and has over 200 members. It holds monthly meetings at the Festival Drayton Centre, with a variety of speakers, and has over 20 special interest groups covering subjects ranging from art appreciation to gardening and country dancing.

For further details please check the Market Drayton u3a website or contact Judy Cowdale via 01630 817970 or judycowdale@btinternet.com.