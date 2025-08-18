Legendary Wolves scout the focus of new book

Mark Crook is a legendary figure in Wolves's esteemed history and is known for running a feeder team for the club, 90 miles away in his native South Yorkshire.

It was from that base that he found talents like Flowers and Swinbourne, both title winners with Wolves, and then more stars in the 60s and 70s which included Daley, Sunderland and many more.

In total, Crook found 114 players who went on to have careers in professional football.

A whopping 39 of them played for Wolves's first team.

The full story of Mark's achievements is now being told in a book called Feeding The Wolves, written by Barnsley Chronicle journalist Ashley Ball.

The book will contain more than 50 interviews with the likes of Sunderland and Daley contributing as well as other Wolves players like Jim Barron, Jimmy Seal, Bob Hatton and Gerry Taylor – all Crook discoveries.

Near misses for Wolves are also revealed with Crook being left frustrated when the club passed up on the opportunity to sign some of his other suggestions.

They included England internationals Terry Cooper and Cyril Knowles as well as Flowers's England World Cup winning teammate, Alan Ball.

Crook also tried to snare talismanic Newcastle United striker George Robledo for Wolves but was thwarted in that pursuit.

Ashley said: "Mark was a treasured part of Wolves's staff but operated more in the shadows. This book puts him firmly in the limelight.

"Though Mark closed down his feeder club in 1970 he continued scouting right until his death in 1977 and was still sending players to Wolves like Martin Patching and Ian Arkwright in his latter years.

"Imagine a Wolves without Ron Flowers. It's unthinkable but it only happened because Mark made it so.

"Stan Cullis, who had been a teammate of Crook's, called his operation a football goldmine and it certainly was.

"The book is a great insight into what I believe is one of English football's great untold stories.

"Mark was absolutely devoted to Wolves and wanted to ensure they got the cream of the crop from all over the North East of England.

"He went further afield than just Yorkshire in his pursuit too and was often in the North East hunting talent."

The book is not-for-profit and profits will be split between the Wolves Foundation and Brampton United FC who play on the same pitches that Crook's team used way back in the 1960s.

"I'm sure this is a book Wolves's fans of a certain age would love and I am proud to be telling the remarkable story before it's forgotten forever," added Ashley.

