Indian summer exchange sees heritage students trading places

Indian students are exploring the art, architecture, literature, music, design and popular culture that form the basis of Britain’s culture and heritage. Based in Birmingham, the exchange takes them to heritage sites in Ironbridge Gorge, Liverpool, Stratford-upon-Avon, and Oxford.

University of Birmingham students travel to Delhi as guests of the IIH where they will visit a range of key Indian heritage sites including The Red Fort, Taj Mahal, and Jantar Mantar, Nahargarh Fort, Hawa Mahal.

University of Birmingham student Isobel Mountford, from Shifnal, Shropshire, commented: “It has been such an amazing experience so far! The staff and students at the IIH have been so welcoming and we've already seen so much. My personal highlights have been meeting the staff at the National Ghandi Museum and riding in a tuk tuk for the first time. We've got a jam-packed itinerary for the rest of our trip and I can't wait to see more of the city's heritage sites.”

Fellow student Charlotte Askew, from Edgbaston, Birmingham, commented: “The exchange programme has been an incredibly enriching experience. Immersing myself in the culture of a city through education while living on campus offers a unique perspective into the country that cannot be easily replicated. The students from the Institute come from different cities across India and are genuinely enthusiastic about sharing their cultures with us. Experiencing a country through its students and their university has been truly meaningful and transformative - a once-in-a-lifetime experience!”

The exchange is a result of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed last year between the two institutions to explore a strategic partnership creating impactful collaborations in the field of education and research.

Dr Faye Sayer, Director of the International Centre for Heritage at the University of Birmingham, commented: “The University of Birmingham’s partnership with the Indian Institute of Heritage is helping train future global heritage leaders to. We are delighted to welcome students from IIH to Birmingham, as we play our part in supporting students to develop the skills to safeguard the worlds physical and living heritage.

“Our international heritage partnerships also offer Birmingham students the chance to add exciting experiences to their education. They will undoubtedly experience an unforgettable visit to India that will enhance their university experience and strengthen their career prospects.”

As part of their programme, IIH students take part in a mixture of field trips, self-guided study and expert led tours, underpinned by associated lectures that provide an academic context to help them get the most out of their stay in the UK.

Simranjeet Singh, from Hyderabad, commented: “The exchange programme offered an enriching experience, unpacking heritage and its shifting meanings, and the varied ways a museum finds its form. Just as crucially, it nudged reflection on questions of community engagement, repatriation, and colonial legacy, questions to which museums are responding in thoughtful and nuanced ways.”

Ashray Goswami, from Vrindavan, added: “On our programme, we get to meet various professionals working in fields, visit various heritage sites and museums, and gain an understanding of British cultural heritage. The experience I have gained during this programme will be instrumental in my future work as a heritage professional.”

Sewon Rai, from Gangtok, Sikkim, commented: "We visited heritage sites, museums, libraries, and art galleries in Birmingham and other parts of the UK, engaging with professionals, students, and experts. These visits revealed how such spaces not only safeguard cultural objects but also serve as dynamic centres for learning, identity, and cross-cultural understanding. The experience enriched my understanding of museology.”

The University of Birmingham-IIH partnership aims to ensure participation of students and experts from both the institutions in various research projects – allowing both institutions to build on their strengths across heritage, museums, and museology – creating opportunities for students and staff in both India and the UK.

Prof. Dr. Manvi Seth, Dean and Head of Department Museology at IIH commented: "Our collaboration has led to a number of academic and research possibilities, most exciting and probably fruitful out of which is the Student’s Exchange Programme!

“The first group of Indian students have just finished a deeply enriching Heritage School and the second group of students from the University of Birmingham are currently in middle of their stint at IIH. The exchange programme is an enormous opportunity for students from both the sides for exploring rich cultural heritage of the two countries and to learn on site about the evolving academic approach to cultural heritage preservation and Museology.”