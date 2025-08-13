Infinity Golf offer extended throughout August

Shropshire’s latest indoor golf simulator entertainment venue, Infinity Golf Studio, based in Bridgnorth, is offering a great 50% off throughout August.

Offering two full size golf simulators equipped with overhead launch monitors and high spec 4k projectors to offer crystal clear images and instant shot reaction. Each bay can cater for up to four players, so if you’re looking for a venue to practice or just have fun with your friends, Infinity Golf Studio is the place for you! Ideal for children ages 12 and above (anyone below 18 needs to be accompanied by an adult).

We have over 1,000 courses from around the world, a virtual driving range and on-site refreshments. With no need for special club or ball markings you can practice with your own equipment. We only ask that all shoes, clubs and golf balls are clean before use, because let’s be honest, nobody likes a mudball!

Book now at infinitygolfstudio.co.uk/book and use code AUG50

Location: Infinity Golf Studio, 10a, High Grosvenor, Bridgnorth WV15 5PG