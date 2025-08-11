Twinning association wraps up a rewarding and enjoyable week
Llandrindod and Area Twinning Association spent an enjoyable and profitable week recently at the Princes Avenue Leisure Park in the town, raising £373.33. Funds raised will be used to facilitate cultural exchanges between residents of Llandrindod Wells and its twinned towns of Bad Rappenau in Germany and Contrexeville in France.
By contributor Nicola Rolinson
Published
Last updated
Manning the park from 10am to 4pm each day, committee members and friends supervised the use of this excellent play facility, generously provided by the Town Council, which incorporates an ever popular Crazy Golf course.
Many thanks to all who volunteered and supported us during the week. New members always welcome.