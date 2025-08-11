Opinion with Dave Matthias of Barnabas Community Church

There's a story in the Bible about two friends walking along a road in that very situation. They were heartbroken after Jesus's death, confused and unsure about what to believe any more. A stranger joined them on the way, asked them questions, and eventually opened their eyes. It was Jesus, walking with them all along.

That story still speaks powerfully today. God doesn't wait for us to have everything figured out. He draws near, walks beside us, and speaks hope into our situation.

And it's not just about private faith. In a church you see how God doesn't just walk with individuals, He gathers people together. We're now a church made up of people from over twenty different nations. Each person brings something unique, and together we're learning how to follow Jesus as one body, one family.

If you feel like you're walking alone, know this: God sees you. He hadn't given up on you. And somewhere nearby there's a community ready to walk with you too.