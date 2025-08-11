Batting for James - a day of cricket, fun and giving

We have a bar and barbecue running all day, bouncy castles for the kids, ice creams, and some face painting. We have a tombola and an auction, containing some great prizes from local businesses, football teams, restaurants, pubs, with too many to list individually.

Please come along on Sunday, 31 August to the cricket ground in Brampton Bryan (SY7 0DH), and raise some money for a worthy charity in St Michael's Hospice. Start time 11am, the day will finish around 5pm.