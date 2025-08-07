Veteran honoured with special medal

A medal announced by the government in 2022 has been presented to Bernard Tomnay (who likes to be called Ben), resident at River Meadows Nursing Home in Shawbury, for his services to the Nuclear testing programme in the 1950s.

Wing Commander Mark Paxman presents Bernard Tomnay with the nuclear services medal.

The medal recognises significant contribution of military, civilian and overseas staff and personnel who participated in nuclear testing programme in the 1950s and 60s. This is the first military medal issued by King Charles III.

Wing Commander Mark Paxman, Flight Lt. Adrian Vine and 2 graduates from the RAF Academy visited River Meadows on the 5th August to present Ben with the medal, a special coin from the Station Commander at Shawbury and a 75 year special edition yearbook from the Camp.

Gerard Tomnay, Flight lt. Adrian Vine, 2 graduates from RAF Shawbury and Wing commander Mark Paxman with Bernard Tomnay

Ben served in the RAF for many years and also worked in Shawbury as an Air Traffic Controller. Ben felt very honoured to receive this special recognition mentioning that he really enjoyed working at Shawbury. Ben returned time and time again to Shawbury after tours abroad with his family. When asked if he had any advice for young recruits join the services, Ben responded: "When you put your mind to something, you will work harder and make your life better. "