Shifnal race boosts seven good causes

The sell-out run in April was organised by a group of the town’s residents and was a hugely successful community event.

Roger Cox (second left) presents the cheque to the Friends of Wellington Station

“The atmosphere created by the runners and their supporters generated a real buzz around the town on the day,” Councillor Roger Cox, of Shifnal Town Council, commented.

“One of the main objectives was to generate funding for local organisations and I am delighted to say that £2,500 has been distributed to Shifnal community groups – who will be sure to put the money to good use.”

Phil Reetch of Shifnal Exhibition Foundation with Roger Cox

Three £500 donations were made to the Shifnal Exhibition Foundation, which supports sixth form students at Idsall School going on to further education or apprenticeships; The Brookes Educational Foundation, which provides benefits not normally provided by the local education authority to St Andrew’s C of E Primary School and Shifnal Primary School, and finally to Shifnal Help Food Bank, run by St Andrews Church.

In addition, Shifnal Local History Group received £250, as did the Friends of Shifnal Station, the Royal British Legion and Shifnal Old People’s Welfare Committee.

“We are very grateful for the grant from the Shifnal 10k - the money will be used to buy litter pickers, gloves and rings and we also hope to purchase new plants and soil for planters on the station,” said Sally Themans of Love Shifnal and the Friends of Shifnal Station.

“The 10k brings in plenty of visitors to the town on race day and then these longer-term benefits spread amongst various groups makes it a really worthwhile community event.”