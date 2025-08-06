Sky-high heroes take the leap for Alzheimer’s Society

Sarah Evans, Manager at Briarfields, Lea Fretwell, Development and Support Manager, Jessica Bennett, Carer at Greenfields, and their colleague Jojo joined forces to raise awareness and funds for dementia care and research. Their efforts have already brought in close to £3,000, with donations still coming in.

The team, affectionately dubbed “the fab four,” took the plunge from thousands of feet in the air, demonstrating extraordinary courage and commitment to a cause that touches so many lives.

Speaking ahead of the jump, Lea Fretwell shared her thoughts:

“We should all be very proud for stepping up, volunteering ourselves, and doing so for such a wonderful cause. A skydive seemed wonderful in January when I had the bright idea — now, at two days away, the nerves are well and truly in place! I’m grateful to you both for signing up and sharing this with me. Us, including Jojo, may just be the craziest people in our Coverage Care Services Ltd team, but what a team! The fab four ”

Coverage Care Services, which operates 11 care homes across Shropshire, has long championed initiatives that support both residents and the wider community. This latest fundraising feat is a shining example of the organisation’s values in action — compassion, teamwork, and going above and beyond.

The Alzheimer’s Society works to support those affected by dementia and fund vital research into treatment and care. The funds raised by the team will contribute directly to these efforts, making a real difference in the lives of individuals and families across the UK.

Sarah Gets ready to jump

From the first leap to the final landing, these sky-high heroes showed what it means to care — with heart, with bravery, and with purpose.