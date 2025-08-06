Making waves: Teen canoe star paddles toward greatness

The 15-year-old from Llanberis is currently ranked among the top five C1 slalom paddlers in the UK for his age group. A driven, year-round athlete, Toby splits his training between Llyn Padarn and the National Water Sports Centre in Nottingham. He has already represented Wales at the Junior Slalom European Cup in France and Germany as part of the Welsh Performance Team.

Toby, who joined St Gerard’s at age seven and is about to begin Year 11, is balancing a demanding GCSE schedule with his ambitions on the water — and says the school’s support has made all the difference.

“My ultimate aim is to reach the highest national division, then Team GB,” said Toby.

“I’d love to make it to the World Championships or the Olympics one day.

The school has been so supportive — always helping me catch up or send me extra work when I’ve missed lessons to compete overseas. I’m really grateful.”

Toby discovered canoe slalom during the pandemic after a pause in his earlier passion — ski slalom. That’s when he and his family gave paddling a try.

“We had access to the lake and tried a few local taster sessions,” said mum Vicki.

“From his very first go in a C1 canoe, he just lit up — the smile hasn’t left his face since.”

Dad Will added:

“It’s great to see St Gerard’s backing young athletes. Their support and sponsorship for Toby have made a real difference and the sport needs new talent like him coming through.”

Toby is also excelling in kayak cross — a fast-paced, high-contact racing event that made its Olympic debut at Paris 2024. He recently made the semi-finals in Augsburg, Germany, and secured third place in an open event in Nottingham.

Sid Sinfield, Performance Manager at Paddle Cymru, said: “With a strong work ethic and a passion for canoe slalom, Toby is not only competing at a high level for his age but is also on a clear trajectory toward national and international success.

As he continues to train, travel, and compete, support and sponsorship play a vital role in helping him reach his full potential.

Funding enables access to top-level coaching, specialised equipment, and travel to key races across the UK and Europe - essential components in the development of a world-class athlete.

St Gerard's School’s backing of Toby is an opportunity to invest in the future of British canoeing and to support a driven young athlete with the talent and determination to go far.”

Headteacher Campbell Harrison added: “We’re proud of Toby and all our pupils as they chase their dreams.

Whether in sport, academics, or the arts, St Gerard’s is committed to helping young people achieve their full potential — and we’re behind Toby all the way.”