Ludlow Racecourse celebrates National Racehorse Week with community coffee morning
Ludlow Racecourse is pleased to announce it will be holding a coffee morning to celebrate National Racehorse Week on Tuesday, August 26. With free entry for all, the event promises to be a welcoming morning of community spirit, connection, and a celebration of the racehorse. Visitors can enjoy complimentary tea, coffee, and cake from 10am to 1pm, set against the backdrop of the racecourse – the heart of racing in the local area.
The morning offers a rare opportunity to meet and greet real racehorses up close. First Fandango, our Retraining of Racehorses (RoR) ambassador, will be in attendance, alongside Windsor Blue, our Racing Club horse, accompanied by a representative from trainer Henry Daly’s team.
We are also proud to welcome members of Racing Welfare, the registered charity that provides vital practical and emotional support to stable staff and racecourse workers. Donations to support their work will be gratefully received on the day.
National Racehorse Week runs from 23–31 August and is a nationwide initiative celebrating the racehorse and highlighting the exceptional care they receive throughout their careers and beyond.
We look forward to welcoming everyone for a morning of connection, conversation, and celebration.
Please register for this event by visiting www.nationalracehorseweek.uk/yard/ludlow-racecourse/
For more information visit ludlowracecourse.co.uk