Ludlow Racecourse celebrates National Racehorse Week with community coffee morning

The morning offers a rare opportunity to meet and greet real racehorses up close. First Fandango, our Retraining of Racehorses (RoR) ambassador, will be in attendance, alongside Windsor Blue, our Racing Club horse, accompanied by a representative from trainer Henry Daly’s team.

We are also proud to welcome members of Racing Welfare, the registered charity that provides vital practical and emotional support to stable staff and racecourse workers. Donations to support their work will be gratefully received on the day.

National Racehorse Week runs from 23–31 August and is a nationwide initiative celebrating the racehorse and highlighting the exceptional care they receive throughout their careers and beyond.

Ludlow Racecourse

We look forward to welcoming everyone for a morning of connection, conversation, and celebration.

Please register for this event by visiting www.nationalracehorseweek.uk/yard/ludlow-racecourse/

For more information visit ludlowracecourse.co.uk