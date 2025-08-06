7-year-old Reilly rings the bell after beating cancer

"Our whole world was turned upside down within a matter of 24 hours. From living a normal life to then living full time In hospital for 2 months," said Paige Harker.

Mat, Reilly, Romi-Ann and Paige

Paige added: "Reilly received his treatment of chemotherapy and lumber puncture between Princess Royal Hospital and Birmingham Children’s Hospital. Reilly has endured so much in his small life and has overcome all of it. We can’t thank children’s oncology team at PRH enough, they are amazing and as much as the NHS is struggling at the moment that is one part of the hospital where we truly felt safe and confident we would get the standard of treatment Reilly deserved.

"Life has been tough for us all but Reilly has made it so much easier with how brave he has been. Reilly continued to stay In full time school apart from missing some morning sessions for chemo. He is our super hero and his family love him dearly."

Reilly and the bell

Reilly when he lost his hair and on lots of steroids