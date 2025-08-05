Aico supports new look for Climbing Out

Climbing Out empowers life after trauma. Their programmes combine outdoor activities with personal development coaching, which provides the tools to manage mindset and behaviour following a life-changing injury, illness or trauma. The charity is founded by Kelda Wood MBE, who leads residential 5 day programmes around the UK.

“The dedication shown by Kelda and the Climbing Out team is very inspiring,” said Jane Pritchard, CSR & Community Engagement Lead at Aico. “Their structured programmes make a real difference, helping individuals to move forward in life with strength and purpose. Aico are proud to support such a powerful cause and play a part in creating positive, lasting change.”

Jane Pritchard, Kelda Wood and Laura Opechowska at Aico

Climbing Out participants must be aged 18 and over, and be independently mobile, self-reliant and self-medicating. The charity has worked with emergency service workers and members of the military, plus survivors of cancer, abuse, crime, terrorism and bullying, and people with PTSD linked to a traumatic event, and so many more. The programmes aim to empower people to move forward in life.

Kelda Wood and the Climbing Out instructors in their new kit

The charity continues support with a Climbing Out Club, where past participants can connect and build supportive friendships. Walk and Talk days provide a place to continue the momentum from the programmes.

Charity founder, Kelda Wood MBE, said, “We are very grateful for the support of Aico. Branding our van and having professional kit makes a huge difference to our small charity. It has already had a big impact on our visibility, and it has really enhanced the look and feel of the charity, from the moment our participants arrive. It’s fantastic to have the support of such a successful local business. Thank you so much to the whole team.”

Find out more about Climbing Out at climbingout.org.uk