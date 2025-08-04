Shropshire care home appoints new general manager

Jake Evans will oversee the running of the 56-bed home and will be responsible for a team of 67 staff members. Prior to starting in this position Jake was Deputy Manager at the home, and when the opportunity arose for him to step-up he took it with both hands, already loving and being loyal to the home.

Mount House & Severn View is one of over 250 care homes owned by Barchester Healthcare that offers high quality care to its local communities. The home regularly holds events and activities for its residents and surrounding neighbours.

The new General Manager, Jake said: “I am delighted to head up the team here at Mount House & Severn View and am enjoying meeting and getting to know our residents and their families & friends from a different perspective. I’m looking forward to managing this home and continuing to provide high quality care.”

Jake Evans, General Manager of Mount House & Severn View

Sarah Butler, the Regional Operations Director for Mount House & Severn View, said: “I am pleased to welcome this change to the team here at Mount House. We are committed to providing high quality care and I really think Jake at the helm will be a big hit with our residents.”

Mount House & Severn View care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Mount House & Severn View provides residential care and nursing care for 56 residents from respite care to long term stays.