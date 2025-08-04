Shrewsbury care company awarded gold standard award in palliative care

Agapé Homecare is now in its 10th year of operation, providing not only domiciliary but also specialist complex and palliative care across the county. The company employs 37 staff and has consistently been rated GOOD by the Care Quality Commission over the last decade. The company was awarded the accreditation on 31 July, and will be attending an awards ceremony in September. Not only did the company receive top marks for its award, parts of the evidence based work will be used across the UK as examples of the quality expected by the accreditors.

The GSF Domiciliary Care Training Programme was first developed in 2011 at certificate level to enhance care for individuals in their last year of life. In 2019, the GSF Domiciliary Care Service Improvement Programme was introduced, to offer accreditation and the prestigious Quality Hallmark Award.

Miah Worley, Zoe Knowlton, Samantha Pizzey, Gemma Salmon, Roni Jones and Siobhan Mills celebrating the award at the office in Hadnall.

Domiciliary care plays a crucial role in supporting people who wish to remain at home in their final stages of life, helping to reduce avoidable hospital admissions and ensuring high-quality, person-centred care. GSF helps upskill domiciliary care workers to provide effective end-of-life care, enhancing their communication skills and collaborative working with community health care teams. The GSF Domiciliary Care Programme equips care providers with the essential skills and knowledge to deliver outstanding home-based care, ensuring that individuals can live well at home until they die.

Managing Director Siobhan Mills says: "I am incredibly proud of our staff team. They go out every day and deal with the hardest parts of life with little or no recognition for the outstanding work they do. It's a job that is a taboo subject and is kept very much behind closed doors. Any carer deserves recognition, but anyone who works in End of Life care deserves just that little bit more. We are so pleased that they have been recognised for what they do and the support that they give the clients and families.

"We are absolutely committed to continue to raise not only the standards of care as a benchmark to others around us, but to find better ways to support our staff to do this rewarding, but at times very difficult job. We thank our clients and their families from the bottom of our hearts for supporting this award, and we hope that despite further financial pressures with government funding that we can continue to give you this vital service for many years to come."