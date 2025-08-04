Opinion: The God Who Walks With Us

There's a story in the Bible about two friends walking along a road just like that. They were heartbroken after Jesus' death on the cross, confused, and unsure about what to believe any more. A stranger joined them on the way, asked them questions, and eventually opened their eyes to the amazing truth about what had really just happened. It was Jesus.

That story still speaks powerfully today. God doesn't wait for us to have everything figured out - we'd only get it wrong! He draws near, walks beside us, and speaks hope into our situation.

And it's not just about private faith. In a Church you see how God doesn't just walk with individuals - He gathers people together. We are now a church made up of people from more than twenty different nations, yet each person brings something unique. Together we're learning how to follow Jesus as one body, one family.

If you feel like you're walking alone, know this: God sees you. He hasn't given up on you. And somewhere nearby there's a community ready to walk with you too.