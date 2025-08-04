Grand Theatre takes centre stage with award-winning marketing campaign

In a world dominated by digital, the printed word is still enjoying its encore… one that has lasted far longer than any curtain call and here at the Grand is well and truly having its moment in the spotlight.

The Grand Theatre is celebrating a major win, Marketing Campaign of the Year at the Wolverhampton BID Excellence Awards for the SpotLight Magazine. The magazine, which can be picked up for free at the Grand is so much more than a guide to what’s on at one of the Midlands’ most prestigious theatres. Audiences enjoy a high-quality reading experience, that would easily sit next to a copy of Vogue on any shelf…

However people choose to engage with the Grand, they do so to escape the everyday, to be entertained and to enhance their wellbeing… we believe that every connection we make with our audiences should be an experience that aligns with those reasons.

Over the past nine issues of SpotLight, the marketing team have worked to change the way audiences engage with and respond to advertisements and publicity material.

Instead of what was essentially a printed version of the website what’s on page, our community are now physically and emotionally engaged with our creative ethos through curated content that offers a tactile experience, ensuring brand credibility through the offer of a focused and engaging reading experience.

Grand Theatre Team at the Wolverhampton BID Awards

It is designed to facilitate a connection beyond the curtain and offers audience members a chance to see what goes on behind the scenes with engaging interviews, insights into the development of the theatre and with exclusive photos from events with the stars and more.

The magazines fly out of the foyer faster each time and have proven more effective for building trust, fostering deeper engagement, and we put this down to offering a welcome break from the constant digital bombardment.

Theatre is an artform steeped in tradition and whilst we are very much moving forward as an organisation and embracing digital benefits in all aspects of business, it is all inspired by what has come before. We take what has worked, embrace today’s needs and combine the two… it’s true you just can’t beat a good cup of tea and a flick through a magazine.

It seems the wider community agree, recognised with an award, we are inspired to continue publishing the content you, our audiences, are enjoying with the tenth issue going to press in readiness for release in September.

A brand new season of shows is about to be revealed, look out for the latest edition of SpotLight at the Grand Theatre from September.