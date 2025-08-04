Call out to vote for NHS heroes

The Moment of Magic gong is a prestigious category in the Spirit Awards which recognises staff from Birmingham Women’s and Children’s NHS Foundation Trust who have gone above and beyond in the care they’ve delivered to patients.

Dr Elmarie Van Der Merwe, Paediatric Urology Consultant, Mr James Castleman, Consultant in Maternal and Fetal Medicine and the healthcare team from the Burns Ward are all finalists in the category open to the public vote.

Each were nominated by parents and patients who received care at either Birmingham Women’s or Birmingham Children’s Hospitals.

Praising Birmingham Children’s Hospital medic Dr Van Der Merwe, Hope, who is mum to Teddy, from Telford, said: “She has been a lifeline for our family. Teddy has had multiple operations involving his kidneys and she calms his theatre anxiety with play. On one occasion she carried him in her arms after a meltdown — a moment we’ll never forget.

“Elmarie is more than a doctor. She’s a constant source of comfort, and someone we trust deeply.”

Meanwhile Mr Castleman ensured Charlotte, who was expecting twin boys Max and Ronnie, delivered her babies at Birmingham Women’s Hospital and they were transferred to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) in Telford the following day, despite there being a shortage of beds.

Charlotte, from Rubery, Birmingham, said: “It was a high-risk pregnancy and complications meant we were put under James’s care. He did his utmost to support us throughout. He spent his day off trying to ensure I was able move my babies into the local NICU after they were born so they were close to home.

“Once they were safely home, the first thing we did was take the boys to meet the man who saved them. James went above and beyond at every turn, not just once, but constantly.

“His dedication, compassion, and pride in his work changed our lives. I truly believe he’s the reason we’re a happy, healthy family today.”

Finally, Archie, aged 15 from Aldridge, had previously spent three months on the Burns Ward following a car accident in 2022 which had led to a fear of needles and anxiety around hospital visits and stays.

When he was readmitted onto a different ward two years later for a bone infection, Hema Bhimji-Jetha, a Healthcare Play Specialist, who cared for him when he was previously in hospital, went to see him.

“She sat with him for hours, calmed him down and came back the next day to support him whilst he had a blood test,” explained mum, Emma.

“Her care meant everything. The Burns team arranged for Archie to move back to their ward where he immediately felt safe and understood. That one decision transformed his stay.

“He was surrounded by familiar faces and the amazing nursing team treated Archie with patience, empathy, and warmth. You could see his anxiety lifting immediately.

“We’ll never forget their kindness and patience.”

To vote for your favourite NHS hero go to bwc.nhs.uk/bwc-spirit-awards/. Voting closes on Sunday 10 August.