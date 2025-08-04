Art Among the Pews - where canvas meets chords
The Art Among the Pews 2025 exhibition from the Bridgnorth and District Arts Society has something different to offer this year. Working with the music festival, we are combining the art exhibition with live music and art demonstrations from members.
Open daily at St Leonard’s Church Bridgnorth, from 11am till 4pm from Friday, 15 August to Wednesday, 27 of August inclusive. Entry is free of charge.
We had the most amazing response to last year‘s exhibition, with loads of positive comments from the public and suggestions of what they would like to see next year. We listened and this year we have two smaller exhibitions within the main exhibition, highlighting music inspired paintings and paintings dedicated to our beautiful town of Bridgnorth.