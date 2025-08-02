Sustainability campaign boosts Wolves Foundation

Levy brought in the initiative as part of the club’s ‘One Pack One Planet’ campaign, helping reduce unnecessary plastic waste on a matchday and contributing to Wolves’ focus on reducing their carbon footprint.

A donation of 10 pence from every sale in one of the ‘One Planet One Chance’ reusable cups was made to the Foundation, which has now raised the substantial total to support the work of the club’s official charity.

“We are really pleased with the response to this campaign both in terms of our matchday operations becoming more sustainable but also raising such a fantastic sum for Wolves Foundation,” said Anthony Addison, General Manager with Levy.

“This is an initiative we deliver at other stadia which are part of our operations, and ensure we are making a positive contribution to sustainability at a national level.

“But we have also seen at first hand the impact which the Foundation delivers to improve the lives of people across the city of Wolverhampton, and being able to make a direct contribution to that work is a really welcome additional benefit.

“We look forward to continuing the scheme next season and encouraging supporters to use the reuseable cups to support both the environment and Wolves Foundation.”

Kieron Ansell (Wolves Foundation), Adrian Lloyd (Wolves FC) and Anthony Addition (Levy UK) celebrate a partnership for sustainability. Photo: Wolves Foundation

This is the latest development from a partnership with Levy which has already seen them play a key part in the Feed Our Pack project and Head Chef Luke Hitchins helping with the allotment being cultivated by Head 4 Health participants which has also provided food in hospitality areas on a matchday.

“This is such a worthwhile initiative on so many different levels and we are really grateful to Levy for what is another strand of their support for Wolves Foundation,” said Kieron Ansell, Head of Business Development.

“Encouraging fans to be more sustainable is a really important motivation but the funds raised is a fantastic additional benefit which will go directly into supporting our work at the heart of the local community.”

The work delivered by Hitchins and Senior Sous Chef Rebecca Slater was seen once again last week, at a special event at Molineux to mark the 50th male cohort to have benefitted from Head 4 Health.

They took some food from the allotment and helped produce some delicious offerings for participants and guests to enjoy on the night.