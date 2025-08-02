Shropshire's Lord Lieutenant officially opens Empathy Inclusion Hub

The Lord-Lieutenant, the King's representative in the county, was joined by her deputies to cut the ribbon and tour the new facility. In her remarks, Mrs Turner praised the vision and dedication of everyone involved in bringing the project to life.

The new hub is designed to be a vibrant and accessible centre for the community, with a mission to provide support, resources, and opportunities for individuals of all abilities, and to foster a sense of belonging and connection among local residents and our neurodiverse community.

Trustee, Rebecca Dhieb said: "We are so honoured to have the Lord-Lieutenant open our doors and show her support. This inclusion hub has been a passion project, and we are excited to finally share our vision, mission, and aims with the community. We believe this space will become a cornerstone for connection, learning, and empowerment in Shropshire."

The Inclusion Hub offers a range of services and activities, including workshops, social groups, activities, skills training programmes and much more. Our aim is to break down barriers and ensure everyone has the chance to thrive.

We invite everyone to visit the hub and learn more about how we can work together to build a more inclusive community.

Contact Information