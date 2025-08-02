Ian said: “Market Drayton’s famous for quite a few things, so I just wanted to sing about them and have a bit of fun with it.”

His song tells the tale of Mr. Muller, who came from Germany and started making yoghurt here, bringing jobs and putting Market Drayton yoghurt on the map. It also gives a nod to Palethorpes Bakery, famous for their pies made right here in town, and of course, Market Drayton’s claim to fame as the home of delicious gingerbread.

Get Your Tru-a-loo On with Ian Nellins’ Market Drayton Song!

Ian’s lyrics raise a glass to Joule’s Brewery, which set up in Market Drayton to brew beer—inviting everyone to “come and join us in Market Drayton town.”

With a cheeky wink, the song jokes that while trains or taxis might be tricky to catch, there’s always a good time to be had in the pubs—cheers to that!

If you want to meet Ian, you can usually find him either behind the bar or front and centre on stage at the Sandbrook Vaults, playing, singing, and getting everyone to join in the “tru-a-loo” fun.

Give it a listen and get ready to sing along!