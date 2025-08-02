An Evening with Lajina Masala: A tasty way to make a difference

Katie Foster, chair of ARUK Shropshire, said: "Lajina is an excellent chef and cookery teacher, much in demand, so we are delighted that she has found time in her busy schedule to support our group with a demo, talk and light supper."

“Dementia is now the leading cause of death in the UK and 1 in 3 people born today is predicted to develop one of the dementia types of which Alzheimer's Disease is the most common (70% of cases).

“We at Alzheimer's Research UK (Shropshire Fundraising Group) are hugely indebted to Lajina and everyone who comes along. The money raised will really make a difference and take us one step closer to finding a cure for dementia.”

An Evening with Lajina takes place on Saturday, 6 September at Church Aston Village Hall.

Lajina Leal said: "I'm looking forward to sharing the secrets of making a perfect curry in a relaxed way, to have a fun evening and support a great charity.

I’ll be using my handmade spice mixes designed to elevate your cooking, save time and money while making Indian cooking accessible and enjoyable for everyone.”

Tickets are limited to 50 and cost £15 per person to include a light supper and something sweet to finish. There will be a licensed bar and raffle. Tickets are available from the Village Hall website: ccastonvillagehall.co.uk/event-details-registration/an-evening-with-lajina-for-aruk, Barker Healey Property in Newport High Street, or Katie Foster on 07973 337684.