£15,000 up for grabs for Telford & Wrekin’s community groups through Veolia’s EnviroGrant

The latest round of EnviroGrant funding is currently open for applications. Local community groups have until 31st October 2025 to apply for grants of up to £1,000 for projects that benefit the community or environment.

The scheme has supported more than 190 community projects since it began in 2014, with nearly £200,000 given to local groups and communities. In 2024, Telford African and Afro-Caribbean Resource Centre (TAARC) received a grant of £1,000 to purchase tools and seeds that have allowed them to develop their grounds, enabling them to continue the Summer House Drive community garden.

Applications are welcomed from projects that enhance or protect the local environment through practical action, education, or activities that improve the quality of life for the community.

More information and how to apply can be found at veolia.co.uk/telford-and-wrekin/envirogrant

Nathalie Headley, Chair of Trustees at TAARC, said: “The Summer House Community Garden Project has been transformative for our community. It has brought people of all ages together, improved wellbeing, and strengthened bonds within the community. Receiving the EnviroGrant allowed us to enhance the garden and provide more items to sustain and grow this vital project.”

Councillor Carolyn Healy visited the community garden to meet Ken, Margaret and Chris from TAARC, along with Jim Greenhalgh Veolia collections manager. Photo: Veolia Telford & Wrekin

Jim Greenhalgh, Contract Manager at Veolia Telford & Wrekin, said: “The Telford African and Afro-Caribbean Resource Centre is just one of many community groups that have benefitted from the EnviroGrant, and we look forward to funding even more fantastic initiatives this year. Since its launch in 2014, we’ve been able to support both the local communities and biodiversity in Telford & Wrekin with nearly £200,000 in funding and we encourage individuals and groups to apply today to make a positive change to their environments.”

Councillor Carolyn Healy, Telford & Wrekin Council Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods, Planning & Sustainability, said: “We’re incredibly proud of the positive impact the EnviroGrant scheme continues to have across Telford and Wrekin. Through our strong partnership with Veolia, we’ve been able to support over 190 community-led projects that are making a real difference to our environment and the wellbeing of our residents.

“The success of initiatives like the TAARC community garden is a shining example of how these grants help create greener spaces where communities can come together, enjoy nature and feel invested in their environment.

“The EnviroGrant scheme reflects our ongoing commitment to protecting the environment, supporting grassroots action and working together to build a more sustainable future for everyone in our Borough.”